GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stanley Medical College Hospital observes World Leprosy Day

Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade flags off an awareness rally on the theme of “Beat Leprosy - Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity”. A continuing medical education programme on the recent updates in the management of leprosy was also held

January 30, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the event administering a pledge against untouchability on Tuesday.

Participants at the event administering a pledge against untouchability on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

World Leprosy Day was observed at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

According to a press release, the new case detection rate of leprosy in Tamil Nadu is 0.3% per 10,000 population. Chennai Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade flagged off an awareness rally on the theme of “Beat Leprosy - Ending Stigma, Embracing Dignity” and administered a pledge against untouchability at the hospital. The official also distributed appliances to patients diagnosed with leprosy and had undergone rehabilitation surgeries for their deformities.

A continuing medical education programme on the recent updates in the management of leprosy was also held. Hospital dean P. Balaji was present. The Government of Tamil Nadu grants a monthly pension of ₹1,500 for patients diagnosed with leprosy and ₹12,000 as welfare allowance for reconstruction surgery.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.