Chennai

Stanley Medical College Hospital gets three ICU beds

The Stanley Medical College Hospital has received three intensive care unit (ICU) beds worth ₹38 lakh. The beds were sponsored by BNY Mellon and Sevalaya, a non-governmental organisation.

D. Vidya, head, India CSR, BNY Mellon, handed over the equipment to vice-principal A. Jamila in the presence of Ashok Kumar L., AVP, Operations, Sevalaya, and R. Radhakrishnan, a professor in the Anaesthesia Department at the hospital.

So far, BNY Mellon and Sevalaya have undertaken COVID-19 relief projects worth ₹50 lakh to the hospital during the first and the current wave of the pandemic.


