Stanley Medical College awarded best college for Super Speciality Degree Courses in T.N.

Stanley Medical College was awarded the best college for Super Speciality Degree Courses among all medical colleges in the State by The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University on September 26, in commemoration of University Research Day.

The award was presented by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to the Dean of Stanley Medical College, P. Balaji.

K. Narayanaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, J. Sangumani, Director of Medical Education and M. Janet Sugantha, vice-principal of Stanley Medical College were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.