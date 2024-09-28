ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Medical College awarded best college for Super Speciality Degree Courses in T.N.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Stanley Medical College was awarded the best college for Super Speciality Degree Courses among all medical colleges in the State by The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University on September 26, in commemoration of University Research Day.

The award was presented by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian to the Dean of Stanley Medical College, P. Balaji.

K. Narayanaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, J. Sangumani, Director of Medical Education and M. Janet Sugantha, vice-principal of Stanley Medical College were present.

