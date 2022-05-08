Stanley Inquiry committee submits report on postgraduate student caught signing the attendance register

May 08, 2022 00:48 IST

The Government Stanley Medical College Hospital’s inquiry committee, which was constituted after a video of a postgraduate student signing the attendance register for several days surfaced on social media, has submitted a detailed report to the Director of Medical Education.

The statements of the student and a staff member, who shot the video, were obtained and submitted along with the report.

The committee found that the student, who had first joined MD Pharmacology in the Chengalpattu Medical College and later opted for the Stanley Medical College in the second round of counselling, was signing the register maintained by the head of department after joining on March 29. She signed in the attendance register kept in the college office on her own after inserting her name from March 29 to April 30.

The staff member, who appeared before the committee, accepted that he gave the video clipping to his advocate, and it was later posted in social media and television channels. He refused to give a valid reason for taking the video. He also alleged that he was assaulted by some women in the college premises, according to a statement issued by the hospital.