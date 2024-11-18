Stanley Hospital stops empirical use of antibiotics, says doctor

At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital (SMCH), the empirical use of antibiotics has been stopped and appropriate antibiotics are administered only after confirmation through culture and sensitivity testing.

At an event held to mark Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) awareness week at SMCH, S. Chandrasekar, head of department, Internal Medicine, SMCH and spokesperson, State Infection Control Committee, said that at SMCH, empirical antibiotic usage has been stopped, and appropriate antibiotics were administered to patients only after confirming the growth of the organism in culture and determining sensitivity. This, he said, has reduced the incidence of AMR at the hospital, according to a press release.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Antibiotics - Use wisely or lose quickly’ on the occasion, Ram Gopala Krishnan, senior consultant and international infectious diseases expert, highlighted the increasing incidence of AMR due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics and its impact such as increased risk of severe illness, prolonged disease spread, disability and death. He stressed the need for collaborative efforts to strengthen detection and prevention system, increase the surveillance and research, judicious use of antimicrobials in treating patients and to promote awareness among both healthcare workers and the general population, according to a press release.

K. Narayanasamy, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, pointed out that most people buy antibiotics over the counter without a doctor’s prescription for a simple cold or mild fever leading to drug resistance. He stressed on avoiding self-medication and use of antibiotics for viral infections such as cold and flu. He also urged the medical community to advocate judicious use of antibiotics and stressed on a global and national action plan on AMR to raise awareness, strengthen surveillance and to optimise usage.

Dilli Rani, head of department, Microbiology, SMCH, said the hospital infection control committee conducted monthly meetings to monitor the infection incidence, especially hospital acquired infection and AMR. Two booklets on prevention of AMR and awareness on AMR were released on the occasion.