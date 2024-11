An anonymous mail threatening of a bomb on Government Stanley Hospital premises was received by the hospital administration staff on Wednesday.

Following the receipt of the mail, the staff alerted the police. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a sniffer dog were pressed into service.

Based on a complaint, the Royapuram police registered a case and took up investigation.

