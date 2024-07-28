ADVERTISEMENT

Stanley Hospital marks World Hepatitis Day with awareness, vaccination drives

Published - July 28, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Chennai

It also held competitions such as quizzes, essay writing, poster-making, and rangoli. Additionally, vaccinations were administered to healthcare providers

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Hepatitis Day on July 28, the Government Stanley Hospital conducted a series of outreach programs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) aims to eliminate Hepatitis by 2030. In line with this year’s theme, ‘It’s Time for Action’, Stanley Hospital organised outreach camps, and held competitions such as quizzes, essay writing, poster-making, and rangoli. Additionally, vaccinations were administered to healthcare providers.

A press release from the hospital said, “In collaboration with the National Viral and Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), we screen high-risk groups such as intravenous drug users, dialysis patients, transpersons, truck drivers, female sex workers, HIV patients, blood donors, and antenatal mothers. We also provide Hepatitis B vaccinations to both healthcare workers and the public.”

At Government Stanley Hospital, around 800 Hepatitis B patients and 300 Hepatitis C patients are currently being treated free of cost and medication. So far, more than 12,000 people have benefited from vaccination camps conducted in the last five years by the hospital.

