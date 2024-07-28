GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stanley Hospital marks World Hepatitis Day with awareness, vaccination drives

It also held competitions such as quizzes, essay writing, poster-making, and rangoli. Additionally, vaccinations were administered to healthcare providers

Published - July 28, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

To mark World Hepatitis Day on July 28, the Government Stanley Hospital conducted a series of outreach programs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) aims to eliminate Hepatitis by 2030. In line with this year’s theme, ‘It’s Time for Action’, Stanley Hospital organised outreach camps, and held competitions such as quizzes, essay writing, poster-making, and rangoli. Additionally, vaccinations were administered to healthcare providers.

A press release from the hospital said, “In collaboration with the National Viral and Hepatitis Control Programme (NVHCP), we screen high-risk groups such as intravenous drug users, dialysis patients, transpersons, truck drivers, female sex workers, HIV patients, blood donors, and antenatal mothers. We also provide Hepatitis B vaccinations to both healthcare workers and the public.”

At Government Stanley Hospital, around 800 Hepatitis B patients and 300 Hepatitis C patients are currently being treated free of cost and medication. So far, more than 12,000 people have benefited from vaccination camps conducted in the last five years by the hospital.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.