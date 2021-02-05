Stanley hospital holds CME for PG students

Screening and early detection of cancer was the subject

To mark World Cancer Day on Thursday, the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital held a continuing medical education programme on screening and early detection of cancer for postgraduate students.

The theme for the year is “I am and I will”.

The hospital honoured cancer survivors, who spoke of their journey in the fight against the disease.

The hospital has treated over 18,000 cancer patients in the last decade. The college has launched DM in medical oncology with four seats.

The hospital has a palliative care programme for terminally ill cancer patients.

A cancer registry project to monitor and follow up with the cancer patients is available at the hospital.

An oath to raise awareness of cancer and to dispel myths about the disease was administered to all the hospital staff, including doctors.