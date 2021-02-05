Chennai

Stanley hospital holds CME for PG students

To mark World Cancer Day on Thursday, the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital held a continuing medical education programme on screening and early detection of cancer for postgraduate students.

The theme for the year is “I am and I will”.

The hospital honoured cancer survivors, who spoke of their journey in the fight against the disease.

The hospital has treated over 18,000 cancer patients in the last decade. The college has launched DM in medical oncology with four seats.

The hospital has a palliative care programme for terminally ill cancer patients.

A cancer registry project to monitor and follow up with the cancer patients is available at the hospital.

An oath to raise awareness of cancer and to dispel myths about the disease was administered to all the hospital staff, including doctors.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 2:09:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/stanley-hospital-holds-cm-for-pg-students/article33754649.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY