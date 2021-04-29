Stanley hospital adds 1,250 beds to treat COVID-19 patients

They will include 900 oxygen-supplied beds; additional facilities being installed

The Government Stanley Hospital has added 1,250 more beds, including 900 oxygen-supplied ones, to cater to COVID-19 patients. The hospital already has 1,200 beds spread over three blocks exclusively for the purpose.

The additional beds are in the six floors of the new trauma block and the super speciality block. Arrangements for installation of oxygen points, besides construction of toilets and other facilities, are under way. Four COVID-19 Care Centres and four screening centres are under the hospital’s purview.

Dean P. Balaji said a central core management committee, headed by director of surgical gastroenterology Jeswanth and comprising the heads of departments, had been constituted.

A 24-hour rapid response team has been constituted, consisting of professors, associate professors and assistant professors, who will work in three shifts. They will not be directly involved in patient treatment but will monitor the various activities involved in the effective management of COVID-19 patients.

The team, as part of the management, will coordinate with 108 ambulance services and prioritise sick and critical patients in getting oxygen beds immediately, give feedback to family members of the patients under treatment and also coordinate with the Greater Chennai Corporation and other government agencies.