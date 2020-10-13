Stanley gets new cancer treatment facility

Isotope-based teletherapy will facilitate advanced procedures, say doctors

An isotope-based teletherapy system for treating patients with cancer is being installed in the Department of Radiotherapy of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital. The equipment will facilitate advanced treatment techniques and reduce treatment time, according to doctors.

With October being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month, the hospital organised an awareness programme on Monday. The importance of self-examination, early detection methods, screening and investigation modalities for all women, especially those aged above 30, were discussed during the programme. There was emphasis on screening and early diagnosis that led to better outcomes. Every year, around 1,700 cancer patients were managed at the hospital. Over the last 10 years, 1,205 breast cancer patients were treated. The Medical Council of India has sanctioned four DM post graduate seats for the Medical Oncology department for the academic year 2020-2021, a press release said.

Collector R. Seethalakshmi and T. Sabitha, deputy director of medical education, took part in the programme. Cancer survivors participated. P. Balaji, dean of the hospital, and Naveen Ravel, professor and head of department, Medical Oncology, were present.