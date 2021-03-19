Stanley doctor transferred on harassment charge

Following instructions from the State government, the Health department transferred and initiated departmental action against a senior resident of the Department of General Surgery, Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, after some postgraduate medical students complained of sexual harassment.
According to hospital authorities, the students had complained to the government over alleged sexual harassment following which the dean was told to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.
P. Balaji, dean of the hospital, formed a 11-member committee that included nine women professors. The inquiry committee was led by the college vice-principal. The heads of surgery and surgical gastroenterology departments were part of the committee.
“The committee held an inquiry and submitted a detailed report in a sealed cover that was submitted to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME),” a hospital authority said.
