Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

November 17, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kilpauk police arrested a 25-year-old stalker on Wednesday for indiscriminately slashing a hotel employee across her face after she spurned his advances.

The police said the victim, Sonu, 20, from a village near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, had completed a hotel management course and was working in a hotel in Kilpauk. The accused, Naveen Kumar, who claimed to be working in a Naval unit, became her friend on social media. When he proposed, she started avoiding him. Frustrated by this, he started stalking her. On Tuesday, he waylaid her while she was returning to her hostel from work and slashed her across her face, neck and stomach with a broken glass bottle and he fled the spot. Ms. Sonu was rushed to a hospital where she had 25 sutures on her face. She aspired to be an air hostess and to ruin her chances, he slashed her face, the police said.

A senior police officer said: “Based on her complaint, the accused was arrested and booked on charges of attempt to murder and sexual harassment. He has been remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.”

The police have seized the broken beer bottle which was used by the accused for the crime.