Stalker held for attacking girl in Kodambakkam 

Published - July 28, 2024 12:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Vadapalani Police on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old youth for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old girl he had been stalking and had proposed to.

Police sources said the girl is from Bharathiswarar colony in Kodambakkam and studying first year in a private college. On Friday evening, while she was returning home from a tuition centre, the youth stopped her. He created a ruckus forcing her to accept his proposal. Spurning his proposal, she walked away. Angered over this, the youth hit her using a wooden log and fled the scene. The girl, who was injured in the attack, was discharged from a hospital after taking treatment. Based on her complaint, Vadapalani police arrested the youth who has been identified as Solomon, 27, and remanded in judicial custody.

