Stalker arrested in Kotturpuram 

January 03, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kotturpuram police on Monday arrested a stalker who threatened to kill a young woman. The police said a college- going girl had lodged a complaint alleging that the accused was stalking her for the last five months. On Tuesday, when she walking on Sardar Patel Road, near Gandhi Mandapam, he allegedly followed her on his bike and threatened her.

The police investigated her complaint and arrested K.Venugopal, 40, of Kotturpuram. His bike was also seized. The accused was working as a data entry operator. He was married and had a child. He was remanded in judicial custody.

