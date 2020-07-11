Stalin’s allegation baseless: Velumani

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Saturday termed as “baseless” the allegation by Opposition leader M.K. Stalin that there were irregularities in the mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024.

Mr. Stalin’s contention was that instead of handing over the works to the local bodies, the government had invited tenders with a view to collect “commission.”

Mr. Velumani said under the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act 1998 and Rules 2000, tenders should be called for all the works above ₹10 lakh estimation.

“All the facilities for tenders are available at the district level and tenders for PMGSY, NABARD, RDIF and TNRRIS are called at the district level. We have followed the same procedure in Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said in a statement.

Accusing Mr. Stalin of issuing statements out of political animosity, Mr. Velumani charged that it was the DMK government that swindled crores in the 1970s in the Veeranam scheme, he said. “The AIADMK government ensures that a scheme fully benefits the people,” he said.