Stalin’s allegation baseless: Velumani

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Saturday termed as “baseless” the allegation by Opposition leader M.K. Stalin that there were irregularities in the mission to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024.
Mr. Stalin’s contention was that instead of handing over the works to the local bodies, the government had invited tenders with a view to collect “commission.”
Mr. Velumani said under the Tamil Nadu Tender Transparency Act 1998 and Rules 2000, tenders should be called for all the works above ₹10 lakh estimation.
“All the facilities for tenders are available at the district level and tenders for PMGSY, NABARD, RDIF and TNRRIS are called at the district level. We have followed the same procedure in Jal Jeevan Mission,” he said in a statement.
Accusing Mr. Stalin of issuing statements out of political animosity, Mr. Velumani charged that it was the DMK government that swindled crores in the 1970s in the Veeranam scheme, he said. “The AIADMK government ensures that a scheme fully benefits the people,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath