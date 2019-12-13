Stalin wants probe into sand procurement for Chennai Corporation

Alleging a scam in the procurement of sand for Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) projects, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday demanded a probe into the issue by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

In a statement, Mr. Stalin referred to reports that alleged M-sand was used while river sand could have been used resulting in a loss of about ₹1,000 crore to the GCC.

While it was claimed that river sand was being used in the construction of storm water drains and in other schemes such as Smart City projects and those with financial assistance from the World Bank, M-sand was actually being used and this was exposed during an inspection, Mr. Stalin claimed.

“When the cost of M-sand is about 50% less than river sand, there are also reports that claim that the cost of Redimix M-30 used in concrete mixes is projected as 25-30% more than the actual cost,” Mr. Stalin pointed out.

The Leader of the Opposition went on to question the number of probes undertaken by the DVAC on schemes implemented by the GCC and other Municipal Corporations during the past three years. He also asked whether the Vigilance Reports known as VRs were available for such probes.

Mr. Stalin also referred to Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani’s proximity to the Chief Minister and said officials and police were hesitant in pursuing complaints in the MAWS Department.

IAS officers acting indifferent to such complaints could not be pardoned. “There would be time when both the Minister and the officials have to stand to answer these questions,” Mr. Stalin cautioned.