Stalin visits Tholkappiya Poonga

CHENNAI

18 December 2021 01:05 IST

CM reviews the progress of river eco restoration work

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday visited the Tholkappiya Poonga (Adyar Eco Park) in Chennai and reviewed the restoration work under way.

Mr. Stalin reviewed the ongoing eco restoration work on the Cooum and the Adyar being carried out by the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust (CRRT) and other government departments.

He reviewed the proposals to undertake river basin eco restoration work on the Cooum, the Adyar, Buckingham Canal and the Ennore estuary at a cost of ₹2,773.49 crore.

These eco restoration work is to be taken up along with Public Works and Water Resources Departments, the Greater Chennai Corporation, the Directorate of Municipal Administration, the Commissionerate of Town Panchayats, the Directorate of Village Panchayats, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, MAWS Secretary Shiva Das Meena, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, CRRT Member-Secretary S. Swarna and CMWSSB Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar accompanied the Chief Minister.