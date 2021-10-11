Stalin visits mega vaccination camps

Keeping tabs: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin checking the arrangements made at the Maduvankarai Primary Health Centre in Guindy, where a vaccination camp was held on Sunday.

CHENNAI

11 October 2021 00:36 IST

K. Ponmudy, several senior officials accompany CM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited a few COVID-19 vaccination camps in Chennai on Sunday and reviewed the arrangements.

Mr. Stalin visited the PHC at Maduvankarai in Guindy and reviewed steps taken for the mega vaccination camp.

The Chief Minister paid a visit to the camp at St. Francis Xavier Primary School at Little Mount and interacted with people there.

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.