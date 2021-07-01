Stalin visits Hyundai campus

Automaker rolls out its 10 millionth car from Irungattukottai

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday visited Hyundai Motor India Limited’s unit at Irungattukottai in Kancheepuram district, where the automobile major's 10 millionth car was rolled out.

Accompanied by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Minister for Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan and Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan, the Chief Minister went around the unit in a battery-operated vehicle. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. managing director and chief executive officer S.S. Kim was present on the occasion.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the first two units of Hyundai were set up in 1998 and 2008 respectively, when late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister.

Recalling his visit to the unit in February 2011 as the Deputy Chief Minister, Mr. Stalin said Karunanidhi lauded Hyundai for providing employment to youth.

Referring to Hyundai's contribution of ₹5 crore towards anti-COVID-19 efforts by the State government, Mr. Stalin said, “To me, Hyundai is not merely a company that has heavily invested in Tamil Nadu or that manufactures several cars, but a company that has put Sriperumbudur on the world map as a manufacturing hub. I appreciate each and every one of you, who have worked towards this feat.” Mr. Stalin listed the various steps taken by his government to improve the economic profile of the State.

“Several new industries have to be set up. Existing industries should be expanded. They should not be concentrated in one area. They should be spread across various districts,” he said.