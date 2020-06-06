Chennai

Stalin visits Dr. Rela Institute, enquires about J. Anbazhagan’s health

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday visited the Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre in Chromepet, where MLA J. Anbazhagan is admitted and being treated for COVID-19.

Mr. Stalin met Dr. Mohamed Rela, chairman of Dr. Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy, CEO and the medical team and enquired about Mr. Anbazhagan’s health and the medical treatment offered to him, according to a statement.

DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and party MP Jagathrakshakan were also present during the meeting, the statement said.

