Chennai

Stalin visits children’s hospital in Egmore

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore on Sunday.  

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore on Sunday to review the COVID-19 precautionary arrangements being taken there. He also reviewed the setting up of a 250-bed unit intended for giving treatment to children without any delay, an official release said.

The unit will have oxygen facilities.

Minister for Urban Development K.N. Nehru, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi, Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Medical Minister Ma. Subramanian, Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.


