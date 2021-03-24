Stalin, Vaiko condemn India’s abstention from Sri Lanka vote

Tamils will never forgive this betrayal, says DMK leader

DMK president M.K. Stalin and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Tuesday condemned India’s abstention from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) vote on the resolution on promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka, terming it a “betrayal” of Sri Lankan Tamils.

Mr. Stalin and Mr. Vaiko accused the Indian government of enacting a drama by abstaining from the vote as an Assembly election is scheduled in Tamil Nadu. Otherwise, the Indian government would have voted in favour of Sri Lanka, both of them said in separate statements.

“The nine crore Tamils living across the world will never forgive this betrayal of the Sri Lankan Tamils by the Indian government. This is against the Tamil race and is highly condemnable. It also raises the question as to why this Indian government is bowing to the compulsions of the Sri Lankan government,” Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Vaiko accused the government of misleading Indian citizens by not voting on the resolution. In a statement, Mr. Vaiko said it was an “unforgivable betrayal” of the Sri Lankan Tamils.

CPI (M) criticises Centre

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also strongly criticised the Narendra Modi government over its decision. In a statement, CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said, “India should have voted in support of the resolution and against Sri Lanka.” Ideally, India should have moved the resolution against Sri Lanka to protect the Sri Lankan Tamils, he added.