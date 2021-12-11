Stalin unveils eco park at Pallikaranai

‘Declare the marsh as wetland under Ramsar Convention’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday virtually inaugurated an ecological park set up on 2.5 hectares of Pallikaranai marshland here at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The park includes a 2-km pedestrian track laid for the benefit of birdwatchers and walkers.

A proposal has been sent to the Centre requesting it to declare Pallikaranai marsh as a wetland under the Ramsar Convention.

Saplings planted

Over 5,000 saplings have been planted in the park and boards explaining various flora and fauna species have been put up for the benefit of visitors, an official release said.

The State government has been taking steps to protect the bird species that visit Pallikaranai marsh every year. Efforts are on to declare it as a bird sanctuary.

Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Secretary for Forests, Environment and Climate Change Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Ashok Upreti and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Shekhar Kumar Niraj were present.