Stalin takes stock of northeast monsoon preparedness

Hands-on management: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspecting the desilting work at Pallikaranai Marshland on Saturday.

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:16 IST

Chief Minister visits Gandhi Mandapam Road, Thiruvanmiyur, Pallikaranai and Velachery

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday inspected the cleaning of stormwater drains, desilting work and removal of water hyacinth on Gandhi Mandapam Road, Indira Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Pallikaranai and Velachery, which are under way as part of the northeast monsoon preparedness measures.

On Gandhi Mandapam Road, 1,516 m of stormwater drains were constructed at a cost of ₹4.15 crore to prevent flooding and stagnation in the Adyar Cancer Institute and Anna University, an official release said. The water will be collected in a tank before being released into the Buckingham Canal .

The Chief Minister also inspected the cleaning of the silt patch pit by the Greater Chennai Corporation, and advised officials to complete the work in a week.

After that, he visited the Indira Nagar MRTS station and Lattice Bridge Road, where Robotic Excavators were being used to remove water hyacinth from the Buckingham Canal. He inspected the removal of waste in Pallikaranai Marshland and garbage under small bridges.

Subsequently, he visited the Narayanapuram lake, where a major drain was being constructed at a cost of ₹18.79 crore. As water hyacinth has affected the flow of water and converted the Velachery lake into a mosquito breeding ground, the government is using amphibious machines to remove them. The Chief Minister inspected the spot.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other senior officials accompanied the Chief Minister.