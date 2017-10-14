Stalin takes aim at Tamil Nadu CM

Questioning as to why no case had been filed against Chief Minister Edappadi K.. Palaniswami in relation to the alleged bribing of voters in the run-up to the R.K. Nagar by-poll, which was subsequently countermanded, DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Friday asserted that his party was ready to face the elections at any time.

“The Income Tax department had unearthed documents which proved that ₹89 crore was distributed to voters in R.K. Nagar, and had recommended that cases be registered. The first name on the list was Mr. Palaniswami. But so far, no case has been filed [against him], and he is still the Chief Minister. The Election Commission has now said that the by-poll will be held [by December 31]. We first want action in the bribery case,” he said.

While the Central team was welcome to take stock of the dengue outbreak in the State, it should also disclose the “real situation” to the people, he said. “Unlike the team that came from Delhi when former CM Jayalalithaa was hospitalised, this team should present the real picture, and necessary action to control dengue must be taken,” he demanded.