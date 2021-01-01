Stalin supports intermediaries, says Murugan

By opposing the three newly-enacted farm laws, DMK president M.K. Stalin is supporting intermediaries, or commission agents, BJP State president L. Murugan said on Thursday.
Addressing cadres who joined the party in Arachalur in Modakurichi Union, he said the people had decided to help the BJP flourish in the State. “But Stalin dislikes the BJP rising in the State,” he said and added that the DMK leader adopted double standards on farmers’ problems and education issues.
Mr. Murugan said the new farm laws envisaged farmers to fix the price for their produce and receive money in their bank accounts. “There are no intermediaries in settling the money with the farmers,” he said and blamed Mr. Stalin for his false campaign against the laws.
He said Mr. Stalin had failed to condemn the persons who denigrated ‘Kandashashti Kavacham’ and Lord Muruga, and accused the DMK leader of being behind ‘Karuppar Koottam’.
