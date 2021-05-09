Stalin speaks to Ramadoss, Vijayakant

CHENNAI

09 May 2021 05:54 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday spoke to Pattali Makkal Katchi leader S. Ramadoss over phone.

A press release said that Mr. Stalin spoke to Mr. Ramadoss who extended his greetings. It also said that Mr. Ramadoss welcomed the decision to impose complete lockdown and offered suggestions to the CM.

Meanwhile, a team of DMDK functionaries, led by its deputy secretary L.K. Sudhish, called on Mr. Stalin in the Secretariat on Saturday. Soon after, DMDK founder Vijayakant spoke to the CM over phone and extended his greetings.

Advertising

Advertising