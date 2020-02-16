Stalin slams police action

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday demanded action against the police officials, who he charged with launching a lathicharge on the anti-CAA protesters and withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

In a statement, he said what had happened in Old Washermanpet was a failure of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to save democracy and was an indication of his government’s high-handed attitude against the protesters.

“By using force against those who organised protest in democratic manner, the AIADMK government used police to please its bosses in Delhi. The police action triggered protests across the state,” he said.

Urging the government to release the protesters, Mr. Stalin said the government should learn to respect protests conducted in democratic manner.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the AIADMK government used police force because it was afraid of facing the wrath of the BJP government at the Centre. “People have the right to protest in a democratic manner. If the government continues to use force, democratic forces will unite against the government,” he warned.

CPI(M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan said people launched the protest because the government failed to adopt a resolution in the Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He said already 13 States had announced that they would not implement National Population Register (NPR) and a few States had adopted resolutions against the CAA. “Tamil Nadu also should pass a resolution in the Budget session of the Assembly,” he said.

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan demanded that action be taken against those responsible for the death of a person allegedly due to violent attack by the police.