Chennai

Stalin slams govt. for reducing ex-gratia

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 08 August 2020 00:12 IST
Updated: 08 August 2020 00:12 IST

DMK chief urges CM to fulfil his promise

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday condemned the AIADMK government for halving the ex-gratia for families of frontline workers who die while on COVID-19 duty to ₹25 lakh from ₹50 lakh announced earlier.

“It was Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who gave the assurance of ex-gratia of ₹50 lakh. While he initially announced that the ex-gratia would be ₹10 lakh, he later increased it to ₹50 lakh and a government job to a family member of the deceased frontline staff,” Mr. Stalin said.

Medical expenses

The DMK president said the Chief Minister had announced that frontline workers who get infected while on COVID-19 duty would get ₹2 lakh after recovery to meet the medical expenses. “Till date, we do not know how many such workers have been given either ₹2 lakh nor is there any information on how many families of deceased workers have been given the compensation of ₹50 lakh and a government job. This government is hiding all such information,” Mr. Stalin said.

“The Chief Minister was the one who made the promise of providing ₹50 lakh ex gratia. He should know that he has the moral responsibility to fulfil the promise. If you have the heart and sympathy, then there is a way to fulfil the promise,” he added. He urged the Chief Minister not to diminish the sacrifices made by the frontline workers and their families.

