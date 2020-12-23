Stalin seeks DVAC probe against CM, Ministers

CHENNAI

DMK leader submits memorandum to Governor

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday submitted to Governor Banwarilal Purohit a 97-page memorandum containing corruption charges against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and seven of his Cabinet colleagues.

He urged the Governor to order a probe by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption into the charges against Mr. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Ministers S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, C. Vijayabaskar D. Jayakumar, R. Kamaraj and R.B. Udhayakumar.

The memorandum cited specific schemes in the portfolios of Highways, Municipal Administration, Electricity, Health, Fisheries, Food and Information Technology, in which the party alleged corruption had taken place. The DMK also claimed that Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam had amassed wealth disproportionate to their known sources of income.

“We already submitted complaints to the DVAC about these charges. Since the agency is not taking any action on our complaints we have submitted a memorandum to the Governor,” Mr. Stalin told journalists outside Raj Bhavan.He was accompanied by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi and deputy general secretary A. Raja.

Mr. Stalin said there was a complaint against Mr. Palaniswami in connection with irregularities in the fund obtained from the World Bank and alleged scam in the National Highways. The complaint against Food Minister Kamaraj was in connection with the alleged illegal sale of rice allotted by the Centre in the open market.

“The country and the people know the irregularities and corruption in the AIADMK government led by Jayalalithaa between 2011 and 2016. After Mr. Palaniswami assumed office, corruption has become all pervasive and penetrated every department,” the Leader of the Opposition claimed.

Mr Stalin said under Section 17 (A) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2019, the Governor could take action against the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

“The Governor should direct the DVAC to probe the allegations and ensure that it was done fairly. We have submitted adequate documents to him. We are receiving more and more complaints against Ministers and our party advocates are going through them. What we have submitted is only part-1. The part-2 will soon be given to the Governor with proof,” he added.

Asked about the response of Mr. Purohit, he said the Governor had agreed to look into the complaints and take necessary action.

When asked whether these documents would be submitted to the court, he said they had already been given to the DVAC. “We have also filed cases in the courts. Chief Minister had obtained a stay against the case. Our advocates will take steps to vacate the stay,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the corruption issue would be explained to the people when the DMK leaders will meet the people in villages as part of, ‘We reject AIADMK’ campaign.