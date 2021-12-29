Chennai

Stalin reviews work on stormwater drains

Spot inspection: Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi explaining to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin the progress of storm-drain work taken up at Jawahar Nagar in Kolathur Assembly constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI 29 December 2021 20:41 IST
Updated: 29 December 2021 20:43 IST

A ₹2.52-crore project has been taken up in Kolathur constituency

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday visited his Kolathur Assembly constituency, where he reviewed the construction of stormwater drains under way in Jawahar Nagar.

The project was taken up at a cost of ₹2.52 crore.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar were present.

