Tamil Nadu Chief Minister reviews construction of stormwater drains in Adyar zone

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin instructs officials to complete the work at the earliest

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inspected the construction of stormwater drains in Adyar Zone of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday.

Mr. Stalin, who returned to Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday from his four-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, visited a few areas in Velachery and reviewed the progress of the project.

Under Singara Chennai 2.0 scheme, with funds from the World Bank and the Integrated Storm Water Drain project in the Kosasthalaiayar basin, works were under way in these areas, an official release said.

The Chief Minister visited two stretches on Velachery Main Road and in Seethapathy Nagar in Adyar Zone and reviewed the works under way at a cost of ₹5.84 crore. He instructed officials to complete works at the earliest.

GCC Mayor R. Priya, legislator J.M.H. Assan Maulaana, Deputy Mayor M. Mahesh Kumar, GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Managing Director C. Vijayaraj Kumar and senior officials accompanied Mr. Stalin.