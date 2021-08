CHENNAI

20 August 2021 01:08 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released Thalai Nimirum Thamizhagam - Nootrandin Thisaiyil Nooru Naatkal, a special edition of the magazine Tamizharasu.

Brought out by the Department of Information and Public Relations, it details schemes announced by the Chief Minister, meetings of Ministers and speeches at important events.

