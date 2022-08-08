Stalin leads rally to pay tribute to Karunanidhi

Senior leaders, legislators and party cadre participate

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin along with MPs, Ministers and party cadre leading a procession in Chennai to pay tribute to M. Karunanidhi on his fourth death anniversary. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin led the party’s tributes to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on his fourth death anniversary on Sunday.

Mr. Stalin led the rally from Karunanidhi’s statue at the Omandurar Estate on Anna Salai, after paying tributes at Karunanidhi’s memorial on the Marina on Kamarajar Salai.

Senior leaders of the DMK, including party general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer and MP T.R. Baalu, MPs Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A. Raja, and MLAs took part in the rally.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Dravidar Kazhagam’s K. Veeramani, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal (VCK) founder president Thol. Thirumavalavan were among those who paid tributes to the late Chief Minister.