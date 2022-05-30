Stalin lauds SIET College for providing quality education for women

The college received A++ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council

Chief Minister M. K . Stalin handing over the NAAC accreditation certificate to Moosa Raza, chairman, SIET College, at a function held in Chennai on Monday. Looking on are: (from left) M. Subramanian, Minister for Health, K. Ponmudi, Minister for Higher Education and P. K. Sekarbabu, Minister for HR& CE. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

The A++ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) received by the Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women is an important milestone in its successful journey, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday.

He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by the college for securing the grade in the fourth cycle of accreditation from NAAC. “This is a success of the vision of the college’s founder Justice Basheer, and a great victory for the management, teachers and students. It is an institution that recognises the importance of providing quality education to women,” Mr Stalin said.

Speaking about the State government’s focus on women empowerment, the Chief Minister said it had put in place several schemes including the monthly financial assistance of ₹ 1,000 for girls in government schools. He also highlighted the Naan Mudhalvan scheme, which aims at equipping youth with skills.

Moosa Raza, chairman, S.I.E. Trust and former chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, said that despite facing several hurdles, the college was committed to providing quality education to women over the last 60 years. “We have so far produced over 1 lakh women graduates across subjects. I tell my colleagues in the college not to be content with the A++ grade alone, and that we will work towards emerging as a premiere institution not just in Tamil Nadu, but internationally,” he said.

Shanaz Ahamed, college principal delivered the welcome address. K. Ponmudi, Minister for Higher Education, Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health, and P.K. Sekarbabu, Minister for HR & CE, were also present.