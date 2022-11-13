Stalin inspects drainage work in several areas, distributes mosquito nets

He directs officials to set up medical camps and provide assistance to the public when necessary

On Sunday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited various areas and inspected the functioning of drainage systems.

He inspected the unhindered flow of water at Otteri Nalla canal and directed the officials to maintain it. Rainwater stagnated due to the construction of a flyover on Stephenson Road would be drained into the canal with the use of 200-horsepower motor pumps, an official release said.

The Kosasthalaiyar Rainwater Drainage Project, covering 16 km at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore, includes Pallavan Road near Don Bosco School. The Chief Minister inspected the stretch near the Pallavan Road primary healthcare centre.

His inspections included 70-Feet Road in Kolathur, which was heavily flooded during the 2021 monsoon. He appreciated the work done this year to ensure the flooding did not repeat and directed officials to set up medical camps and provide assistance to the public when necessary. After this, he inspected the draining of stagnant water in the Vannan Kutai area and the pumping station at Venus Nagar.

In an interaction with the media on the site, he said “There is no chance of danger as rainwater will drain by itself after a couple of hours”. He emphasised that all government departments were working in tandem during the monsoon and that the public’s appreciation mattered most. He also distributed mosquito nets to the public living near waterbodies in the zonal office of zone six.