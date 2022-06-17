Stalin inaugurating facilities initiated by us, says Palaniswami

AIADMK co-coordinator and leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami attended the consecration of Sri Venkateswara temple built by A. C. Shanmugam, founder of New Justice Party, in Arani town. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 17, 2022 21:28 IST

We laid foundation for these welfare projects and monitored its progress, says former CM

TIRUVANNAMALAI AIADMK co-coordinator and leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday reiterated his charge that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was inaugurating schemes initiated by the erstwhile AIADMK government, headed by him.

Speaking at a function in Polur near Tiruvannamalai, Mr. Palaniswami said many public facilities, like bridges, road works, school buildings, primary health centres in rural and urban areas and water supply projects were initiated by the previous AIADMK government and funds were sanctioned. “We (AIADMK) laid foundation stones for these welfare projects and monitored its steady progress. However, Mr. Stalin simply inaugurated them and claimed credit,” Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

According to him, the newly opened ₹41.74-crore road over bridge (ROB) on the Puducherry - Krishnagiri Road in Tiruvannamalai was approved in October 2013 and was not opened after many months of its completion. The facility was inaugurated only after the AIADMK raised the issue in public, he claimed..

He listed out other schemes launched by his government which were being continued now.

The AIADMK leader alleged that the Stalin-government had only brought misery to the people by raising property tax, increasing fuel prices (not cutting fuel tax), unscheduled power cuts, and increasing the cost of construction materials. Incidents of crime have become frequent, he charged.

Earlier Mr. Palaniswami was given a rousing welcome by cadres when he arrived at Kattam Poondi village near Tiruvannamalai town. He distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries at a function in Polur.

Accompanied by a team of former Ministers, including S.P. Velumani, P. Thangamani, K. P. Anbalagan, and K. C. Veeramani, he later attended the consecration of Sri Venkateswara temple built by A. C. Shanmugam, founder of New Justice Party, in Arani town. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, State BJP president K. Annamalai and DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant participated.