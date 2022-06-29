Stalin inaugurates Collectorate, welfare schemes in Tirupattur

The over one year of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu is a golden era, says the Chief Minister

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said on Wednesday called the over one year of DMK rule in Tamil Nadu as a golden era as the government had been implementing people-oriented schemes to meet the needs of every individual.

Launching welfare schemes and opening the ₹129.56-crore seven-storey Collectorate here, he said the State government paid attention to the requirements of each district to increase the standards of living. “I am working beyond my physical strength. It’s not me alone. Our Ministers, government officials and other stakeholders are working beyond their capabilities for the welfare of the State. We won’t rest,” he said.

The Chief Minister listed a series of projects and schemes that would be implemented in the district. He laid the foundation for some of them. Among these projects are 16 health sub-centres; an adventure sports centre in the Yelagiri Hills at a cost of ₹2.98 crore; an arts and science college at Natrampalli; upgrade of the primary health centre in the Yelagiri Hills with additional beds and facilities; an hostel for college students at Ambur; and a government industrial training centre at Vaniyambadi.

Projects, worth ₹13.66 crore, were launched for the benefit of 16,820 persons. The Chief Minister also gave away ₹103.42 crore in welfare assistance.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK government had organised public functions for the launch of every government scheme, thus wasting taxpayers’ money. On the other hand, the DMK government launched many schemes at one function.

The Chief Minister highlighted the importance of the Dravidian model of inclusive growth. The State government was spearheading this model to ensure social justice for all. “We are showing the way for the other [States] by having our own model of development. We will march ahead with it,” he said.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan; Minister for Public Works, Buildings, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu; Handlooms and Textiles Minister R. Gandhi; Members of Parliament D. Kathir Anand (Vellore), K. Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai), S. Jagathrakshakan (Arakkonam); the MLAs of Ambur, Jolarpettai and Tirupattur; Collector Amar Kushwaha and Z. Annie Vijaya, DIG (Vellore), took part at the function.