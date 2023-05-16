ADVERTISEMENT

Stalin inaugurates skywalk in T. Nagar

May 16, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The facility, constructed at a cost of ₹28.45 crore, is the longest in the State

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the 570 meter-long skywalk at T. Nagar in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the skywalk connecting T.Nagar bus terminus and Mambalam railway station on Tuesday. Rail passengers from the southern parts of the State can use the skywalk to reach the T.Nagar bus terminus from Mambalam station. 

The skywalk, constructed at a cost of ₹28.45 crore, is the longest in the State, covering a distance of 570 metres. As many as 20,000 pedestrians are expected to use the skywalk daily. During festival seasons, the number may go up to one lakh a day, officials said.

The skywalk has been built along Madley Road and Railway Market Road to ease congestion in stretches such as Ranganathan Street and Natesan Street in the commercial areas of T.Nagar.

Later, Mr. Stalin walked over to Ranganathan Street and received petitions from local residents. Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru and Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar, MAWS Secretary Shiv Das Meena and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan participated in the event.

