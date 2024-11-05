Stalin inaugurates Padaippagam centre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the ‘Padaippagam’ facility: a low-cost shared workspace and learning centre, developed by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) within the Amma Maligai campus in Kodambakkam on Monday.

Usage rates for the co-working space are ₹50 for a half-day, ₹100 for a full day and ₹2,500 for a monthly pass. Meeting rooms are available at ₹150 per hour for a four-seater and ₹250 per hour for a six-seater, while the learning centre charges ₹5 per session.

Built at a cost of ₹2.85 crore, the centre includes a co-working space with a capacity of 38, intended to serve freelancers, startups, and remote workers. The co-working area includes three conference rooms.

Candidates preparing for competitive exams, including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), can also use the centre as it is equipped with study areas, three computer work desks, and storage for over 2,000 books, along with a reception area, pantry, toilets, ambient lighting, and air conditioning. It can accommodate 51 people.

The facility offers amenities such as individual work desks with electrical outlets, Wi-Fi, and accessible toilets for persons with disabilities.

Further, it has a rooftop cafeteria with a seating capacity for 30 people providing a covered space with hand-wash and toilet facilities.

