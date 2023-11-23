Stalin inaugurates Chennai’s first ‘U’-shaped flyover near Indira Nagar on Rajiv Gandhi Salai

November 23, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the city’s first ‘U’-shaped flyover near the Indira Nagar signal on Rajiv Gandhi Salai through video conferencing from the Secretariat.

The flyover will allow motorists coming from SRP Tools signal to enter Indira Nagar via Second Avenue and proceed towards Thiruvanmiyur. They will not have to wait at the Tidel Park and Indira Nagar junctions. The two-lane facility, constructed by the Tamil Nadu Road Development Corporation (TNRDC), runs to a length of 235 m.

It was in July 2019 that the State government announced the construction of two `U’-shaped flyovers to bring some relief to motorists on Old Mahabalipuram Road. It accorded an administrative sanction of ₹108.13 crore for the proposal in November 2019. Technical sanction was given in January 2020, and the work contract for a period of 24 months was signed in October of the same year.

The second flyover, which is still under construction near Taramani Link Road beyond Tidel Park junction, will let motorists coming from Thiruvanmiyur to Madhya Kailash take an u-turn. They will be able to take a left turn, an u-turn at the elevated level, and get down before the access road to Tidel Park. It is expected to be opened in a few weeks.

Of the total ₹108 crore allotted for the two flyovers, ₹18.50 crore went towards the first and another ₹18.50 crore will go towards the second, while the rest will used to construct a foot overbridge for pedestrians, widening the road, and for consultancy charges. The amount earmarked for widening the Indira Nagar bridge will be reduced since the plan has been dropped, a source said.

Pradeep Yadav, Secretary, Highways Department, and S. Prabhakar, Managing Director, TNRDC, were among those present at the event.

