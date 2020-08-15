Stalin hoists flag at Anna Arivalayam

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday hoisted the national flag at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters, a practice so far not followed by the party chief.

When M. Karunanidhi was party president, he never hoisted the flag in the party office even though he — as Chief Minister of the State — obtained the right for Chief Ministers to hoist the flag on Independence Day.

“But we have been celebrating Independence Day for over 10 years. Once Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) told me to hoist the flag since Chief Minister Jayalalithaa delayed the flag-hoisting ceremony in view of rahu kalam,” said party MP T.K.S. Elangovan. On a couple of occasions, then second line leader V.P. Duraisamy, who recently joined the BJP, also hoisted the flag.

Mr. Elangovan denied the suggestion that Mr Stalin decided to hoist the flag to quell the criticism that the DMK was against the pan-India identity.

In his Independence Day message, Mr. Stalin called for remembering and protecting democracy, secularism and federalism secured by independence.

“Let us take a pledge to bury the differences and uphold the rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution,” he said.