Stalin hands over retirement benefits to former temple staff at Tiruttani

69 ex-employees and their legal heirs received the benefits

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday handed over retirement benefits totalling ₹2.70 crore to 69 former employees and their legal heirs at the Subramaniaswamy temple in Tiruttani on behalf of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

He also handed over cheques worth ₹3 lakh each to three next of kin of employees of the Vallakottai Subramaniaswamy Alavandar and Kapaleeswarar temples towards the family welfare fund. Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekarbabu was also present.

Commotion in Tirusulam

Meanwhile, the department took possession of 11 houses and three shops located on a property belonging to the Thirusoolanathar temple in Tirusulam.

Tension prevailed for quite some time as officials and police personnel tried to evict the 34 persons. Four persons tried to end their life in protest. The property retrieved is worth ₹18 crore.