Stalin hands over appointment orders to Temple Executive Officers

The have been chosen through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 00:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday handed over the appointment orders of 22 Grade I Executive Officers (EOs) for Temples, who were chosen through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). He handed over the orders at an event at the Secretariat.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said that the entire process of calling for candidates, conducting the exam and declaring the results happened within a set timeframe and in an efficient manner. “This work was done entirely during the tenure of this government,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan and Additional Commissioner R. Kannan were present at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app