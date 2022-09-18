Stalin hands over appointment orders to Temple Executive Officers

The have been chosen through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

The have been chosen through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday handed over the appointment orders of 22 Grade I Executive Officers (EOs) for Temples, who were chosen through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). He handed over the orders at an event at the Secretariat.

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) P.K. Sekarbabu, who was present on the occasion, said that the entire process of calling for candidates, conducting the exam and declaring the results happened within a set timeframe and in an efficient manner. “This work was done entirely during the tenure of this government,” he said.

HR&CE Secretary B. Chandra Mohan, Commissioner J. Kumaraguruparan and Additional Commissioner R. Kannan were present at the event.