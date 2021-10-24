Stalin gets into a bus, interacts with passengers

CHENNAI

24 October 2021 00:42 IST

He visits Kannagi Nagar health centre

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday boarded a government bus M-19 B (Kannagi Nagar to T.Nagar route) in a surprise inspection.

The Chief Minister interacted with women on the free bus pass scheme implemented by the State government this year, according to an official release.

A few women took selfie with the Chief Minister on board.

Later, Mr. Stalin also visited the Urban Community Health Centre in Kannagi Nagar and reviewed the hospital register, according to the release.