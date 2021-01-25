Stalin forced to hold ‘Vel’ due to ‘Vetrivel Yatra’, says Murugan

It was presented to the DMK chief by Lord Murugan’s devoted at a meeting

BJP State president L. Murugan on Sunday said DMK president M.K. Stalin was forced to hold the ‘Vel’ (the spear of Lord Murugan) only because of the “success” of the BJP’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’. Mr. Stalin had held a ‘Vel’ presented to him by devotees of Lord Murugan at a meeting near Chennai on Saturday.

Mr. Murugan, who was in Coimbatore for a Kalkol Vizha event, ahead of the BJP Yuva Morcha State conference on February 6, near Silanaikenpatti, told journalists that those who called the ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ political were now forced to hold the spear. “Mr. Stalin would speak against Hindus at some occasions, and would later say the party stands with the Hindu community. What is the need for these double standards? Everyone is aware that it is being done for votes,” he said. “The people are aware and they are not ready to believe you [DMK],” he said.

According to him, BJP national secretary C.T. Ravi will take the kavadi for Thai Poosam, after fasting on January 27. Mr. Murugan said people had started realising that the BJP was the only party that would question if any disgrace was meted out to Tamil gods.

He said more parties were expected to join their alliance, and the DMK-led front would split before the upcoming election. He felt Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in Tamil Nadu would not have any effect, and first-time voters were gravitating towards the BJP, since they wanted good governance under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP Yuva Morcha State president Vinoj P. Selvam and other party functionaries were present.