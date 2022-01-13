Chennai

Stalin flags off new police patrol vehicles

Green signal: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagging off new police patrol vehicles for Tambaram and Avadi Commissionerates on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday flagged off new patrol vehicles for the Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates. A total of 106 patrol vehicles will be provided to the Police Department at a cost of ₹9.76 crore.

Fitted with light bars and the GPS and connected to the police control rooms, these vehicles will reach any spot on emergency calls made to the control rooms, an official release said.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu were present.


