CM distributes aid in Kolathur

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 23:39 IST

A package with 12 essential commodities, including rice, was given to 1.2 lakh people

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday distributed 12 essential commodities, including rice, to about 1.20 lakh people in Kolathur Assembly constituency.

The assistance was distributed among 40,000 people each in wards, 64, 65 and 67.

In ward 8, the Chief Minister distributed assistance and COVID-19 preventive equipment to 1,785 sanitation workers.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin also honoured the DMK men who worked for the party’s victory in the Assembly election.